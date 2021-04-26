Mount Pleasant IDA Approves Incentives for E-Commerce Distribution Center

The Mount Pleasant Industrial Development Agency (IDA) last week approved about $3.8 million in sales tax exemptions for the construction of a 153,062-square-foot e-commerce distribution center located at 211 Saw Mil River Rd. (Route 9A) in Hawthorne.

The project, which received approval at the IDA’s Apr. 21 meeting, represents total private investment of more than $99 million. According to the developer, USRE Hawthorne LLC, the project is expected to create 100 full-time and part-time jobs as well as 1,000 construction jobs during the course of the building of the structure. The project will also generate additional tax revenue on a property that has been historically underutilized.

The developer is not seeking a mortgage recording tax exemption or a payment in lieu of taxes agreement for the project.

“The IDA is pleased to provide incentives for this important project which represents a significant private investment in our town,” said Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi, who serves as chairman of the IDA. “In addition to creating much-needed new jobs, it will also generate tax revenue for the town and school district without adding any new students and will contribute toward road improvements to Route 9A. This is win-win for the town and school district.”

Fulgenzi said that the facility will pay full property taxes estimated at more than $1.5 million a year when completed.

The project will be on the site of the old Green Valley Nursery. The town’s Planning Board granted site plan approval for the project last July.

The one-story distribution center, which is located on 10.475 acres, will consist of 136,214 square feet of warehouse space, 16,848 square feet of office space, 181 passenger car parking spaces, 597 van parking spaces, 12 truck-loading spaces and 62 van-loading spaces at grade.

In addition to significant onsite improvements, the developer is in the permitting stages with the state Department of Transportation to construct a traffic signal on Route 9A at Belmont Road and a left-hand turning lane from the south, which serves both the proposed project and the existing NYSCO Products building.

The proposed road improvements will create needed traffic flow and traffic calming measures for motorists on the busy corridor.