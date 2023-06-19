Mount Pleasant Dominates at SOAC Father’s Day Tourney

Colonials Take 3 Chips; Shrub Oak Cruises to Victory over New Castle on Strength of Defense

by Nick Robbins & Ray Gallagher

The Mount Pleasant Colonials stole the show last weekend, taking home three championships at the 10-11-12U divisions of the Shrub Oak Athletic Club Father’s Day Tournament.

The 12U Colonials beat Somers in championship, 7-5, behind some fine chucking from P

JT Finan, who pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed only 1 hit, 1 earned runs and 3 walks, while whiffing 8. At the plate, Finan was 2 for 3 with a double, a triple, 3 RBI, 3 runs scored and 2 RBI. Mathew Milo chalked up the save in relief. The Colonials saw 2 hits from Jace Giustino, and 1 hit from Dylan Sayegh and Joe Corr. For the tournament, the 2, 3 and 4 hitters led the way (Guistino, Sayegh and Finan totaled 12 hits.)

Pitching for the tournament, Finan went 8.1 innings allowing 2 hits, 12 strikeouts and anERA 0.84.Sayegh pitched 4 innings,allowing 0 runs allowing only 1 hit. Luca Mellusi worked 7 innings with 7 strikeouts,allowing 4 earned runs.

In other action: Sunday’s scores, The 9U Grit defeated Somers, 11-2, for the title. The 10 U Colonials defeated Poughkeepsie 8-7 for the crown, The 11U Colonials defeated the Thunder, 13-4, for the championship.

It was all Shrub Oak Saturday morning as the Hornets cruised to an 8-1 win off the back of good hitting and great defense in the second round of the Shrub Oak Athletic Club Father’s Day Tournament, which ranged from 9U to 12U. The Hornets recorded only four hits but that didn’t matter as great base running led them to the win. Chris Hernandez opened the scoring for Shrub Oak with an RBI groundout in the top of the first. Shrub Oak never looked back, scoring runs in the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th innings putting the game out of reach.

Shrub Oak pitcher Colin Burke picked up the win as he pitched two innings, giving up one hit with no walks. The Hornets had lights-out pitching throughout the day, only giving up two hits and four walks. Adam Castaldi, Hernandez and Adam Aurigemma all threw pitches with Adam A closing the game out.

Chris H had a great day on the mound, giving up no hits or runs in a single inning of work. Chris also had two RBI, leading the team. Catcher AJ Tomasulo smoked an RBI triple to right field. AJ also scored two runs, adding to the impressive day. James Tomasulo added a hit.

New Castle pitcher Drew D was awarded the loss after giving up four runs on one hit in three innings of work. He recorded four strikeouts and five walks.

Shrub Oak avoided errors in the field, recording a single one. New Castle recorded two errors over the course of the game. New Castle scored its lone run in the bottom of the sixth inning after Jordan J hit an RBI single passed third base.

Shrub Oak continued to carry this momentum through the rest of the tournament as New Castle look to rebound in the later rounds, which they did in Sunday’s rematch win over the hosts, thus advancing to the championship round where North Castle was upended by the Mt. Pleasant Colonials, who went on to win tournament titles in the 10, 11 and 12U divisions Sunday. The Colonial program was dominant and hopes to continue its march into the summer Greater Hudson Valley Baseball League season.

Saturday’s Scores: 12U Division

The Storm whipped the Marauders, 13-5; but the Marauders bounced back to defeat Bedford/Pound Ridge 9-2. Somers stayed hot in a 3-0 win over the Colonials, who roared back to defeat Cortlandt, 5-2.

In the 11U Division, Shrub Oak blasted New Castle, 8-1. The Thunder clapped the Colonials Red, 15-5, before the Hawks clipped the Thunder, 6-4, before the Hawks crushed Colonials Red, 17-0. Colonials Blue edged the Mahopac Wolves, 4-3, before Colonials Blue nipped Patterson, 8-7. Patterson then blasted Put Valley, 17-1.

In the 10U division, Thunder nipped the Colonials, 3-2, before the Colonials rebounded with a 7-3 win over Cortlandt. Poughkeepsie and Harrison tied 6-6 before Poughkeepsie knocked off Yorktown 10-6. Shrub Oak made matters worse for Yorktown in a 8-1 win.

In 9U action, the Grit defeated Yorktown, 5-0, and then went on for a 12-7 win over the Colonials.

Poughkeepsie took a 9-1 decision over Yorktown. Shrub Oak took a 5-4 victory over the Colonials, but Poughkeepsie ended Shrub Oak’s title hopes in an 8-7 win.

Friday’s 12U bracket saw Somers take a 15-4 decision from SOAC. Bedford/Pound Ridge Lightning took a 6-3 decision from the Cortlandt Americans.

In 11U action, Mahopac escaped North Castle with an 11-7 win while SOAC to a 12-2 decision from Putnam Valley.

In the 10U division, Harrison nipped Shrub Oak, 1-0 while the NW Thunder defeated the Cortlandt Americans, 3-1.