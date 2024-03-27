Mount Kisco Unveils $26.5M General Fund Budget Proposal

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A $26.5 million general fund budget was proposed last week for Mount Kisco’s 2024-25 fiscal year that will see the village continue its robust capital projects plan but hold the tax levy increase to 1.29 percent.

Last Monday, Village Manager Edward Brancati unveiled the proposed budget that increases spending 1.87 percent and the tax rate 2.45 percent. The average homeowner with a house valued at $457,500 would pay an additional $96.70 in the upcoming fiscal year that begins June 1.

Sewer and water rates will remain flat for the third and ninth consecutive year, respectively.

Although comfortably below the tax cap, the village saw a decrease of about $1.65 million in total assessable value, Brancati said. It is proposed that the village use more than $1.4 million in undesignated fund balance, although that is a slight decline of about $27,000 from the current year.

Key investments will come in the form of the ongoing infrastructure improvements for a wide variety of projects, including replacement of the Preston Way Bridge, which has been in limbo as the MTA has failed to commit to contributing to the $3.6 million project, Brancati said. The price tag also takes in $1.9 million in state grant money.

Other major capital expenses on tap are the downtown streetscape for $1 million, paving and sidewalk project, which will cost the village about $525,000 after a $200,000 contribution in state money and $150,000 each for the Leonard Park walking path and vehicle replacement.

“We continue to replace century-old critical infrastructure that has outlived its useful life and is necessary for every resident to thrive,” Brancati said in his budget message to the Village Board. “We continue to resurface, repair, and maintain streets and sidewalks, and we strive to upgrade other transportation infrastructure to endure the safe movement of people and commerce throughout our village. We are improving facilities and are supporting our dedicated and talented workforce that enable the village to continue to deliver the highest level of services in the most efficient and effective manner possible for the benefit of every single resident of the Village.”

The Branch Brook sewer line update continues with a $2.25 million commitment from the village.

Mayor Michael Cindrich said the loss of assessable property value is a red flag for the village, and officials must balance growth but not overload Mount Kisco’s infrastructure capacity.

“The taxpayers are going to have to make a decision,” Cindrich said. “We can do nothing, stay stagnant, not build on any properties that we own, not everyone builds on some of the other properties, and accept the fact that taxes have to be raised, and Mount Kisco, in my opinion is one of the best deals…in all of Westchester County.”

The Village Board held a budget work session late Monday to once again discuss the spending plan. The new budget has to be adopted by the end of April.