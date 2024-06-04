Mondaire Jones Sides with the Far-Left

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Jones is a Far-Left Democrat.

I am a conservative. Consequently, when Jones was voted in for his first term, I closely watched how he voted on issues.

From the very beginning, Jones’ votes on key issues aligned with the far-left caucus. You know, the one where extremists like Omar who the Washington Examiner calls, “The worst Anti-Semite in Congress” are members. And then there’s AOC in that far-left caucus. And you had Jones voting along with them!

Are the majority of northern Westchester Democrats far-left? I think not.

Today, what parties stand for are more blurred than ever. It’s better to examine the candidate than the party. Where did the conservative Democratic candidates go? Interestingly, Lawler is a conservative Republican who is more center than strictly Republican.

Our country is going through a difficult time. Adding a vote to the far-left caucus would make it even more dangerous.

Susan Shemin

Croton-on-Hudson