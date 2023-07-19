Mohegan Lake Celebrates New Aeration Device at Lake Day

By Quinn Muller–

Elected officials and town residents gathered Saturday to celebrate the addition of a new aeration device to improve the quality of water at Mohegan Lake.

The unveiling of the advanced water system was part of Lake Day, a day-long event set aside annually to bring attention to the lake, which has been an integral part of the community for decades.

The celebration kicked off at 8:45 a.m. with Yorktown Councilwoman Luciana Haughwout leading a hike on the Tall Timbers Trail. A kids’ fishing derby at Mohegan Beach Park then took place, followed by an opportunity for kids and adults to paint rocks by the beach at Shrub Oak Lake Estates Beach.

The Town of Yorktown organized the event, setting up small pastimes for town residents, including art on the lake, Thai dance, and a bagpipe and drum performance at Lake Mohegan Park. All of the events surrounded Camp Mohegan, with water taxis available to go to other beaches along the lake for various activities organized for Lake Day.

At 1:45 p.m., elected officials gathered in front of a newly built shed housing the celebrated aeration device. Supervisor Tom Diana, Cortlandt Councilman Robert Mayes, New York State Senator Pete Harckham, U.S. Representative Mike Lawler, and New York State Assemblyman Matt Slater all were in attendance to commemorate the new system in support of the Mohegan Lake Improvement District, led by Ken Belfer.

The shed is home to a compressor system that connects to various EverBlue aeration diffusers that are specifically designed for lake use as an alternative to chemicals to clean the lake. The EverBlue unit sends air to 32 aeration diffusers placed around the lake to oxygenate the water while using minimal energy.

The diffusers connect back to the compressor, as EverBlue president and founder John Tucci described, with a heavy-duty sinking airline that connects to all 32 of the diffusers and to an additional 12 diffusers at Mohegan Colony Beach. A whopping 57,000 feet, over 10 miles, of airline was used for the project.

Harckham secured a $100,000 state grant for the estimated $340,000 project. It took three days for the EverBlue crew to get into the lake.

“We had some tough issues going down the line,” Belfer said, “but we all worked together to make it happen.”

Belfer cut the ribbon, while Harckham had the honor of turning on the aeration device.

Lake Day continued with several other events from 5 to 9 p.m. Wrappers Delight Food Truck was accompanied by a live DJ and karaoke to celebrate hip hop’s 50th anniversary and the Mohegan Colony’s 100th. At 8:45, residents set off Chinese floating lanterns before showing an outdoor movie at 9 on the water.