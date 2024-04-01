Missing Garrison Man Found Dead in Ocean in Queens

A 26-year-old Garrison man who has been missing since early February was found dead March 27 in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Rockaway Beach in Queens.

Family and community members had been searching for Colin Marma since he disappeared Feb. 2, after last being seen at his place of employment.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, his 2004 Mercedes Benz was later found that evening at 143rd Street and Broadway in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Manhattan. An investigation revealed Marma had frequented Blessed Bar and Kitchen on Broadway in New York City.

His body was found by a bystander. No cause of death has been revealed.

Hope Alive 845, a nonprofit organization that assists families in missing persons cases, confirmed Marma’s death on Facebook on March 28.

“Today Colin Marma who was found in a way that we never want to hear,” the group posted, “Our founder and special Advocate Erin Daly-Spano who worked many hours and many days to bring colin home and the Hope Alive 845 team is devasted from the news today. Erin Daly-Spano took this to the heart when the founder spoke to her she gave her all. Hope Alive 845 Team sends our love and condolences to the family who did everything humanly possible to find their son. We ask that you give the family their privacy at this time and to be respectful. Our team is heartbroken over this.”

Marma’s mother, Jeanne-Marie Fleming, said in a published report he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder about four years ago.

Former Westchester County Legislator Catherine Borgia, a friend of Fleming, posted on Facebook, “Not the outcome we were hoping for. Thank you to everyone who shared, prayed, helped look. Please keep my dear friend Jeanne-Marie and her family in your prayers as they cope with this terrible loss.”

Marma was born Nov. 3, 1997, with his twin brother, Quinn, each under three pounds, at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie, to Fleming and Kenneth Marma. He grew up in Poughquag, NY.

In his youth, Marma played football, basketball, and lacrosse and held many fond memories of his teammates and coaches. Marma graduated from Arlington High School and attended SUNY Oneonta, where he was a member of the Beta Chi Fraternity.

According to his obituary, he had a passion for nature and the outdoors. He was an avid hiker and snowboarder. He was a lover of music, both as a consumer and a brilliant creator. He was a deep thinker and an astute observer of human nature who appreciated life’s blessings, especially family and friends.

He is survived by his mother; his stepfather, Roland Heitmann; his father, Kenneth Marma, and his partner, Lori White; his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Fleming; and his paternal grandfather, Albert Marma; his twin brother Quinn Marma, brother Dylan Marma, two stepsisters Anna and her husband Roberto Maldonado and Coco Heitmann, and nephew Anthony, along with many loved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward Fleming, grandmother, Carolyn Marma, Aunt Diane, and good friend, Jon Velardo.

A wake will be held Wed., April 3, at McHoul Funeral Home Inc., 895 Route 82, in Hopewell Junction, from 5 to 8 p.m. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, in Hopewell Junction, on Thurs., April 4, at 10 a.m.