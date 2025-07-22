Michael Driscoll, Somers Police Chief for 31 Years and NYPD Veteran, Dies at 87

We are part of The Trust Project

Former Somers Police Department Chief Michael W. Driscoll, Sr. a father of five sons and husband of the late Therese F. Driscoll, passed away on July 21, 2025. He was 87 years old.

He was born in the Bronx, N.Y. on January 13, 1938 and was a graduate of St. Simon Stock Catholic School. He served four years in the United States Marine Corps before joining the New York City Police Department in 1961.

He worked in the 48th Precinct. He was named patrolman of the month by New York City media in February 1967 for rescuing a 13-year-old boy from the icy waters of the Bronx River.

He transferred into Truck 3 in the Bronx of the NYPD’s elite Emergency Services Unit (ESU).

On May 3, 1962 he married Therese (Mahon). They moved from the Bronx to Lake Lincolndale, a quiet hamlet in the Town of Somers, N.Y. where they raised five sons in a modest home that included Ellie, his Irish-born mother. Known for his work ethic, he always worked at least two jobs to support his family. Upon retiring from the NYPD in 1981 he worked as security at Somers Manor Nursing Home, where he eventually became the facility’s assistant administrator. Later he was the administrator of the Nathan Miller Nursing Home in White Plans. He put himself through college as an adult while working full-time, earning a bachelor’s degree (cum laude) from the New York Institute of Technology. In 1986 he was hired as a patrol officer for the Somers Police Department. Four years later he was appointed the chief (first officer in charge) of the department – a position he held for 31 years before retiring to be with his ailing wife, Therese, who passed away in 2021. In all, he worked as a police officer for 55 years. He was known as tough and quiet by nature, but he also loved to laugh. Each grandbaby was serenaded with “Oh poo-poo pants.” The girlfriends brought home to meet the family were always greeted with “You’re not staying for dinner, right?” He sang along to Irish music every Sunday on Fordham University’s radio station, WFUV. He was a friend of Bill’s. He believed in never kicking a person while they were down. When a gunman with a substance abuse problem held police at bay in Somers in the early 2000s, he approached the man and asked, “Do you want to go to a meeting?” He loved his wife. She was his anchor for 53 years. He was not the same after she died.

He missed her each day they were apart. Now they are together again. Chief Driscoll is survived by his son, Michael Jr., and his wife, Diane, of Clearwater Beach, Florida and their children, Dennis and Jennifer; son, Joseph, and his wife, Barbara, of Ridgefield, CT and their children, Megan and Matthew; son, Thomas, who took great care of

him in the final years, and his wife, Creslyn, of Pine Island, N.Y. along with their children, Thomas and Daniel; son, James, of Lake Lincolndale, N.Y.; son, Eugene, and his wife, Autumn, of Derby, CT and their children, Jack and Emma.

Additionally, he is survived by a sister, Eileen Gerathy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Therese, a sister, Mary, and his mother, Ellie. Calling hours are from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 31 at Cargain Funeral Home, 418 Route 6, Mahopac, N.Y. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 95 Plumbrook Road, Somers, N.Y.