Metropolis Country Club/Brightview Sr. Living Propose Building Project

Representatives of Brightview Senior Living and Metropolis Country Club met with the Greenburgh Town Board Jan. 15 to discuss a senior independent living project proposal on a portion of the Metropolis Club site.

David Steinmetz, attorney representing the applicants, explained that Brightview, which opened an assisted living facility on Benedict Avenue in Greeburgh in 2015, has been looking for property to build a new independent living facility for seniors. They approached Metropolis to purchase a portion of their property, approximately 6 acres, at the northwest area of the site fronting on Dobbs Ferry Road.

Metropolis, which is facing major expenditures to upgrade facilities and install a new water management system, welcomed the proposal and representatives of the club say the membership is totally behind the plan.

Claiming that lower Westchester has a shortage of independent living units for seniors, Steinimetz said the proposal would provide an “aging-in-place” continuum of care.

The Benedict Avenue project, which is near full capacity at all times, according to the company, provides assisted living only. The independent-living units would be rented to older adults (80 years and older), who are relatively healthy and functioning well.

The rental package would include monthly rent, utilities, and breakfast and dinner, along with other amenities. The all-inclusive package begins at about $4,000/month.

The full development would include 90 independent living units, 45 assisted-living units and 25 Alzheimer’s units.

Steinmetz said a zoning change is required to allow independent living as opposed to assisted-living, which is already zoned for the area.

Board members were concerned that Brightview should be prepared to include affordable units to comply with Greenburgh’s affordable housing set aside requirements.

The Brightview representatives said they were happy to embrace the affordable housing requirements.

If the project moves forward, Metropolis and Brightview would be partners in the application, but they would not be partners in running either facility. Each would operate as separate entities.