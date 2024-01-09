Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Latest:
Letters

Metro-North Should Be Thanked for Making Train Stations More Accessible

Examiner Media

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

I would like to take this opportunity to express my thanks and appreciation to Metro-North for building elevators at both the Scarsdale and Hartsdale train stations and at other stations along the Harlem line.

These elevators are already a big quality-of-life improvement for the elderly, disabled and young families with small children. The elevators will make the commuting experience from and to these stations much easier and more enjoyable. I have seen many commuters use the elevators in Hartsdale during the past few weeks – lots of smiles and expressions of relief observed!

Residents have been asking for the elevators (in Hartsdale) for decades. The new elevators are an enormous enhancement to our community. I am so appreciative to Metro-North for their responsiveness and for making train stations along the Harlem line more accessible. The Metro-North leadership deserve to be thanked. Money well spent. Every train station in Westchester should be totally accessible for the disabled.

Paul Feiner
Greenburgh Town Supervisor

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Contested Elections, Robust Debate Makes for a Healthy Political System

State Election Law was Followed with Highway Superintendent Petitions

Letter to the Editor: Bauscher Serves Bedford Schools With Integrity and Leadership