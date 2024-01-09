Metro-North Should Be Thanked for Making Train Stations More Accessible

I would like to take this opportunity to express my thanks and appreciation to Metro-North for building elevators at both the Scarsdale and Hartsdale train stations and at other stations along the Harlem line.

These elevators are already a big quality-of-life improvement for the elderly, disabled and young families with small children. The elevators will make the commuting experience from and to these stations much easier and more enjoyable. I have seen many commuters use the elevators in Hartsdale during the past few weeks – lots of smiles and expressions of relief observed!

Residents have been asking for the elevators (in Hartsdale) for decades. The new elevators are an enormous enhancement to our community. I am so appreciative to Metro-North for their responsiveness and for making train stations along the Harlem line more accessible. The Metro-North leadership deserve to be thanked. Money well spent. Every train station in Westchester should be totally accessible for the disabled.

Paul Feiner

Greenburgh Town Supervisor