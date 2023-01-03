Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Mervyn Blank, known to his friends and business associates as Merv, passed away on Dec. 30 at the age of 88.

Merv was an exceptional man with a truly intelligent mind and charming personality as well as a gift for connecting with people by making them feel special.

After graduating from Hobart College, he began a career in the HVAC industry that spanned over 60 years. Merv was a tireless entrepreneur with a “never quit” attitude. During his career he built two successful mechanical contracting companies in Westchester County. He was also an active real estate developer and investor, having owned and developed Northern Westchester Professional Office Park in Mount Kisco. He loved his work and APA “work family.”

Merv was a voracious reader, collector and loyal New York sports fan. He continued to root for his beloved Mets and Giants and stay mentally sharp until his passing.

Merv is now at peace, joining his parents, David and Lillian Blank, and brother Jonathan. He leaves behind his cherished family, daughter Debra (Joseph) Sequeira; sons Jeffrey (Lisa) Blank and Daniel Blank; seven grandchildren, who were always entertained by his stories and sense of humor; and his devoted caregivers, especially Natalee.

The family would like to thank the local ALS organization, which gave dad a better quality of life until the end. If you wish to make a donation in honor of Merv, please consider The ALS Association, Connecticut chapter.