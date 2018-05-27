Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade Schedule

Mount Kisco

The American Legion Post 136 in Mount Kisco will hold its annual Memorial Day parade on Wednesday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m. The parade route will begin at the corner of Smith Avenue and Main Street and proceed down Main Street to the war memorial next to Village Hall where a ceremony will take place.

The public is invited to the American Legion for refreshments after the conclusion of the service. In case of rain, the ceremony will take place inside the American Legion Building, located at 1 Legion Way, at 6:30 p.m.

New Castle

The town’s parade is scheduled for Monday, May 28. Parade participants will assemble at 10:40 a.m. at the corner of Ridgewood Terrace and Route 117 and step off at 11 a.m. The parade will head down King Street to South Greeley Avenue and proceed to the circle near the train station for a ceremony.

North Castle

A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the American Legion Post 1097 in Armonk on Wednesday, May 30 at 5 p.m. The post is located at 35 Bedford Rd.

Pleasantville

The village’s parade will begin at the Bedford Road School at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 28 and continue to Memorial Plaza where ceremonies will be held at the World War II monument.