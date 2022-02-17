Mayes to be Appointed Councilman on Cortlandt Town Board

A Lakeland Board of Education trustee has been chosen to fill a vacancy on the Cortlandt Town Board.

The current four Town Board members are expected Tuesday (Feb. 15) to appoint Robert Mayes to fill a seat that has been empty since Jan. 1 when Cortlandt Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker was sworn-in after being elected in Nov. to succeed the retiring Linda Puglisi.

Mayes, a fifth-generation town resident, is now serving his second term on the Lakeland Board of Education and is also an alternate member of Cortlandt’s Planning Board. His term as a school trustee ends in May.

“I would like to thank Supervisor Becker and the Town Board for entrusting me with the responsibility of serving Cortlandt in this capacity. I am looking forward to getting to work on behalf of our community,” Mayes stated. We have a phenomenal town government, and I am looking forward to this next chapter of my service to our community.”

Fifteen candidates were interviewed by a preliminary committee after submitting resumes and four individuals were interviewed by the all-Democratic Town Board.

“We met an excellent group of individuals during this process and many of them we will be asked to join us in the town government on various committees. We thank them for their interest in serving our community and government,” Becker said. “We welcome Mr. Mayes to the board and are excited to see how his knowledge and experience will enhance the work of the board for our community and government.”

Mayes is an attorney working at the New York State Department of Corrections. Previously he was an Assistant District Attorney in the Office of the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Mayes is married with young children and resides in the Crompond section of Cortlandt.

He has been involved in a number of civic organizations, including as a coach for Cortlandt American Little League, a Cub Scout leader, a board member of the Mt. Pleasant Blythedale Foundation, and a member of the Westchester Black Bar Association.

Since Becker had two years remaining on his council term, Mayes will have to run in the next General Election in Nov. to retain his seat and again in Nov. 2023.