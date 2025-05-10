Mayer Talks Budget, School Cellphone Ban, ConEd on the Pod

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

New York’s $254 billion state budget just passed, and on this week’s Local Matters Westchester podcast, State Senator Shelley Mayer breaks down what’s in it and what it means for our area — including the new and controversial statewide bell-to-bell school cellphone ban, which she initially opposed. We also cover the latest on ConEd’s proposed rate hikes, affordable housing, public safety, and President Trump’s effort to abolish the U.S. Department of Education.

(Our conversation was delayed from Thursday to earlier this afternoon following a hectic final push at the Capitol in Albany to get the long-overdue budget approved.)

