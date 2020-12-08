Matthew Ferri

Matthew Joseph Ferri died Nov. 29 at his residence in Yorktown. He was 31.

Ferri was born July 17, 1989, and lived in Cortlandt his entire life until recently when he moved to Yorktown Heights. He earned his bachelor’s degree in allied health sciences with a concentration in health sciences and a minor in biological sciences from the University of Connecticut in 2012. While in school he interned at Mount Sinai Center for Eosinophilic Disorders, completing 264 hours of shadowing doctors during endoscopic procedures and helping with research projects.

After graduating from the University of Connecticut, he worked for TransCare EMS as a full-time emergency medical technician while performing more than 300 hours of clinical rotations with paramedics. He was most proud of his various certifications including NREMT Nationally Certified EMT, state certified EMT-B, Connecticut state certified EMT, NHA certified EKG/EEG technician, NHA certified phlebotomy technician and AHA BLS provider (CPR and AED).

Recently, he worked for CareMount in the Neurology Department while being a volunteer at the Yorktown Ambulance Corps. Ferri had a passion for helping others, which contributed to him pursuing a career in the medical field. He had a thirst for medical knowledge and aspirations to become a physician assistant. He cared for his grandparents whom he adored.

He enjoyed challenging himself by building computers even if that meant pulling all-nighters. He also loved working on his car.

Ferri is survived by his loving parents, Kathy and Angelo Ferri, of Cortlandt; his twin sister, Lia Ferri (Philip Honovich), of Rye; his younger sister, Danielle Ferri, of Mineola, N.Y; his beautiful niece, Sofia Honovich of Rye; his maternal grandparents; his dearest paternal grandmother, Anna Ferri; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.