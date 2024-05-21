Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

In loving memory of Yorktown resident Mary Lou Roth, born on Feb. 21, 1937, who has left a profound impact on all who knew her. She is reunited with her late husband, Richard, and her son, Douglas.

Mary Lou was a devoted mother to her five sons – Douglas, Gregory, Peter, Stephen and Matthew – and an amazing “Grammy Lou” to her seven grandchildren. She faced the chaos of raising five energetic boys with patience, love and strength. Her nurturing spirit and unconditional love shaped her sons into who they are today.

Mary Lou will be remembered for her warm smile, kind heart and unwavering dedication to her family. Her resilience and fun-loving spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all fortunate enough to know her.

May she rest in peace, surrounded by the love and memories she created while on this Earth.

Mary Lou died in the comfort of her home, Tribute at One Loudoun, in Ashburn, Va. A family Celebration of Life is planned for this summer.

Instead of flowers, please donate to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org.