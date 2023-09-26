Marron Prepared and Ready for Yorktown Town Board

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

I am writing to underscore the exceptional qualifications and commitment that Tom Marron brings to the table as a candidate for the Town Council. With a deep-rooted connection to Yorktown and an impressive record of service, Tom is the kind of leader we need to ensure the continued growth and well-being of our community.

Tom and his wife Marni have lived in Yorktown for 20 years. They moved here because of Yorktown’s schools, safety, and beautiful suburban setting along with their love of the outdoors.

Tom is an accomplished High School English Special Education teacher. His dedication to his students and his role in supporting their educational growth underscores his investment in the future of our youth. Notably, Tom’s role as a Building Representative for the Graham School Federation of Teachers and his position on the Union’s Executive Committee underscore his unwavering commitment to advocating for labor.

Tom’s contributions to the local Scouting community are equally remarkable. Having served as a Scoutmaster and currently as an Assistant Scoutmaster, he has shown his commitment to mentoring and guiding our youth, instilling in them the values of leadership and community service. His frequent presence on our local trails reflects his genuine appreciation for the natural beauty that surrounds us.

With a deep-rooted connection to Yorktown and an impressive record of service, Tom is the kind of leader we need to ensure the continued growth and well-being of our community. As a passionate advocate for community engagement, Tom has continually demonstrated his commitment to making Yorktown a better place for everyone.

Tom is very knowledgeable, personable, and compassionate which truly sets him apart. His approachability and genuine care for his community are evident in his actions. Tom is a member of Grange which combines his care for community with his care for nature.

As we face challenges and opportunities, Tom’s proven track record and passion for Yorktown make him an exceptional choice for Town Council. I wholeheartedly support Tom Marron’s candidacy for the Town Council and encourage you to vote for him on Tuesday, November 7th.

Phil Corrao

Yorktown