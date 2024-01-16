Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Latest:
Obituaries

Marilyn McEnery

Examiner Media

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

We are part of The Trust Project

Marilyn A. McEnery, of Pleasantville and previously from Yonkers, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13 surrounded by her family.

Marilyn was born on Mar. 29, 1941, to Bob and Mary Stroney. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and worked for over 30 years at St. John’s Riverside Hospital. Marilyn and her husband, Edward (Scoop) McEnery, were active members of the Christ the King parish and CYO community. Marilyn’s fun-loving spirit shined through the camaraderie she shared when volunteering with her close lifelong “kitchen” friends at the Christ the King gym, and more specifically when spending time at Long Beach Island with friends and family. No matter the circumstance, Marilyn found a way to bring love and fun to everyone.

Marilyn was a devoted mother, Nana, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. She is survived by her loving children, Edward McEnery, Susan Manley (Hugh) and Nancy McEnery; grandchildren Allison, Elizabeth, Michael, Stephanie, Steven, Christopher, Jon and James; and great-granddaughter Brooke. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward, and brothers Robert and Lawrence.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville on Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10:45 a.m. at Holy Innocents in Pleasantville.

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Joseph Richard Linder

John Bowdren

Marjorie Tarantola