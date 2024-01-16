Marilyn McEnery

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Marilyn A. McEnery, of Pleasantville and previously from Yonkers, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13 surrounded by her family.

Marilyn was born on Mar. 29, 1941, to Bob and Mary Stroney. She graduated from Sacred Heart High School and worked for over 30 years at St. John’s Riverside Hospital. Marilyn and her husband, Edward (Scoop) McEnery, were active members of the Christ the King parish and CYO community. Marilyn’s fun-loving spirit shined through the camaraderie she shared when volunteering with her close lifelong “kitchen” friends at the Christ the King gym, and more specifically when spending time at Long Beach Island with friends and family. No matter the circumstance, Marilyn found a way to bring love and fun to everyone.

Marilyn was a devoted mother, Nana, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. She is survived by her loving children, Edward McEnery, Susan Manley (Hugh) and Nancy McEnery; grandchildren Allison, Elizabeth, Michael, Stephanie, Steven, Christopher, Jon and James; and great-granddaughter Brooke. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward, and brothers Robert and Lawrence.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville on Tuesday, Jan. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10:45 a.m. at Holy Innocents in Pleasantville.