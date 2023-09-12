Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Maria Miranda

Maria Miranda, a Pocantico Hills resident, died peacefully Sept. 8.

Maria was born Nov. 19, 1932, in San Martino, Italy to Giuseppe and Antoinetta Tangredi. She was married to Mario Miranda for 39 years. He predeceased her in 1996.

She is survived by her two daughters, Maria Thomas (Richard) and Dana O’Brien (Michael), and her six grandchildren, Miranda, Alexandra, Ricky, Rena, Michael and Cassie.

