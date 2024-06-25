Maria Loffredo

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Maria Rosaria Loffredo (nee Bettino) was born on Oct. 4, 1936, in Piedimonte Matese, Italy. She was the second oldest of seven born to Maria (nee Falcigno) and Luigi Bettino. She died on June 19 at 87.

Her early life was spent on the family farm, and she became the head caregiver, cooking meals and tending to her siblings for most of her young life. Cooking and caring became Rosa’s hallmarks, and she would become well-known for her skills in the kitchen and for her kind heart and welcoming smile.

She immigrated to the United States in 1956, but later returned to Italy to marry her soulmate, Alfonso Loffredo. They had recently celebrated 68 years of marriage. They built a life together and lived in White Plains where they raised two children, Antonio (Tony) and Immacolata.

Rosa’s door was always open. She was a friend and confidant, and her hospitality was legendary. She would patiently listen and offer advice, and was always ready to lend a hand. Regardless of the time of day or if she was busy, visitors would find a place at the table and great food to eat – even at a moment’s notice. She would always proclaim, “Oh, I have nothing prepared!” but would fill the table with sweet and savory treats for her guests to enjoy, her seemingly effortless preparation making everyone feel at home.

Many of her recipes were included in a self-published cookbook called “Come Si Fa,” and she was featured in the Gannett newspapers making struffoli – a honey-drenched sweet that often graced tables for milestone events. Special occasions always were enriched with the addition of her platters of cookies and everyone looked forward to the holidays when she would bake and cook all the family favorites.

Rosa nurtured and loved many of the children in the family, acting as caregiver for parents returning to work. Her circle extended beyond blood relatives, and she was an honorary aunt and grandmother to many. She held several titles, among them Aunt Bibi, Zia Rosa, Nonna Zia Rosa, Comare and Bibbina.

She is survived by her son, Tony Loffredo, and his wife, Maria; her daughter, Immacolata Loffredo; and grandchildren Tony Loffredo Jr., James DeRose and his wife, Sara, and David Levine.

Rosa’s surviving siblings are Tony Bettino and his wife, Marcy, Gary Bettino and his wife, Anna, Anna Loffredo, Marcella Santoro and Cristina Cappa and her husband, Dino. They all deeply mourn her loss. Her brother, Pasquale Bettino, predeceased her.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in her name to the American Heart Association.