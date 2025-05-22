Examiner Plus

Margaret Cunzio: Conservative Legislator and Firefighter Talks Bipartisanship

Adam Stone

County Legislator Margaret Cunzio, a Conservative, a volunteer firefighter, educator, and fitness instructor, discusses her bipartisan approach on our Local Matters Westchester podcast.

In our latest Local Matters Westchester episode, we’re joined by Westchester County Legislator Margaret Cunzio. A registered Conservative who caucuses with Republicans, Cunzio serves as Minority Leader on the Board—one of just two legislators in the minority.

We talk about bipartisanship, term limits, state mandates, affordable housing, proposed Con Edison rate hikes, and more.

Cunzio, who studied journalism at Iona and went on to earn advanced degrees in education, brings both communication savvy and policy insight to the role. A longtime educator and part-time fitness instructor, she also shares how her post-COVID decision to become a volunteer firefighter gives her a ground-level view of emerging public safety risks—like electric vehicle fires and the dangers associated with Battery Energy Storage Systems.

