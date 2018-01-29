Manhattan Man Sentenced to 18 Years to Life for Role in Burglary Ring

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino announced Thursday that a New York City man who had burglarized nearly a dozen homes throughout the county, including two in New Castle, was sentenced to 18 years to life.

Angelo Carzoglio, 52, was sentenced by County Court Judge Larry Schwartz for his role in a ring that stole jewelry and money during a four-month burglary spree in 2014.

Carzoglio was convicted by Schwartz on 11 counts of second-degree burglary and four other counts, including two additional felonies, on Nov. 13 after a month-long non-jury trial.

The evidence presented at trial showed that Carzoglio was part of a ring responsible for 11 home burglaries throughout Westchester County from June 19, 2014, until he was arrested by Harrison police on Oct. 21, 2014. Burglaries that he participated in were on June 19 in Tarrytown; June 24 and Aug. 7 in New Castle; July 1 and 23 in Bedford; July 21 and Sept. 25 in Irvington; Aug. 14 in Rye Brook; Aug. 20 in Harrison and the Town of Mamaroneck; and a Sept. 22 burglary in Harrison.

Authorities said Carzoglio relied on various tools and devices to commit the crimes, including a Garmin Nuvi 65 GPS device, which allowed him to easily navigate through unfamiliar suburban neighborhoods while assessing homes to burglarize. The GPS also helped him quickly flee the scenes and onto the nearest highway after committing each burglary.

While the GPS device was helping Carzoglio, it tracked and recorded his movements leaving a trail of digital footprints. It also proved he was at each of the burglaries.

On Oct. 21, 2014, Carzoglio was arrested when he drove his Mercedes Benz into the Town of Harrison after committing another burglary in Fairfield, Conn. Inside the trunk of his car, police discovered a safe and pillowcase containing jewelry worth thousands of dollars that he and one of his co-conspirators had stolen from the master bedroom of the Connecticut home. Also recovered were various tools, including a pry bar and bolt cutters, and Carzoglio’s handheld police radio scanners.

A search of his lower Manhattan apartment turned up a gold cigarette lighter, one of many items stolen in the Aug. 14, 2014, Rye Brook burglary. Although most of the other stolen property was never found, a small number of identified items were located and recovered from the homes and offices of Carzoglio’s partners and co-conspirators, including the jeweler who bought and sold stolen jewelry out of an office in the midtown Manhattan Diamond District.

Scarpino said outstanding police work from all of the local police departments where the burglaries occurred, in cooperation with the district attorney’s office and the Westchester County Intelligence Center, resulted in bringing Carzoglio and his accomplices to justice.