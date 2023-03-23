News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A 78-year-old Queens man was arraigned last week in White Plains City Court on multiple felony charges for allegedly practicing dentistry without a license at a White Plains storefront.

Cesar Masso was arrested by White Plains Police on March 9 following an investigation with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office after a victim reported Masso performed tooth extractions and placed a dental bridge that fell out at East Post Dental on Grand St., causing discomfort and pain.

“Practicing any kind of medical procedure without a license is a dangerous crime,” said White Plains Public Safety Commissioner David Chong. “We’re happy to work with the DA’s Office in taking this alleged fraud off the streets.”

Masso was charged March 16 with three counts of Unauthorized Practice of a Profession for allegedly providing, without a license, dental services, including examinations, tooth extractions, anesthetics, pain management, X-rays, and cleanings. He only accepted payments in cash or check.

Law enforcement officials seized several dentistry tools and equipment, local anesthetics, antibiotics and patient files, which are being analyzed to identify other possible victims or witnesses.

Police and the District Attorney’s Office are urging the public to provide any information about Masso or victims.

“The alleged crime of illegally practicing dentistry and providing pain medication without a license is very serious,” said District Attorney Mimi Rocah. “As our investigation continues, we ask anyone who may have been a patient of the defendant to contact us or the White Plains Police.”

The victim that exposed Masso received an injected numbing agent and pills for pain management. And paid the defendant thousands of dollars in cash for dental examinations, evaluations and the treatment between October 2019 and April 2020.

Anyone who may have been a patient of East Post Dental or may have information about the defendant can contact the DA’s Office at (914) 995-TIPS (8477) or White Plains Public Safety at (914) 422-6256. Language assistance is available.