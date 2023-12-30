Mahopac Wins Tourney Title; Panas Knocked off by Magnus

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Tony Pinciaro

If opponents expected a letdown from WALTER PANAS after the Panthers won the 2023 Section 1 and New York State Class A basketball titles, they learned otherwise, to date.

Coach Matt Evangelista’s team, led by the dynamic junior backcourt of Cadence Nicholas and Sofia Tavarez won seven of its first eight games. Included in those seven victories are triumphs over 2022 Section 1 Class A champion Tappan Zee and undefeated district rival Lakeland.

Panas ventured to Rockland County last week to participate in the high-caliber Albertus Magnus Christmas Tournament. The field included powers Ursuline, Tappan Zee and the host.

The Panthers opened with a 73-61 win over perennial Section 1 Class AA power Ursuline as Nicholas poured in a game-high 26 points and Tavarez was one point behind her with 25.

Jill Cinquina contributed 11 points and Katie Hofmann, who has developed into Panas’ third scorer, added nine points.

Albertus Magnus proved to be a rude host, handing Panas its first loss, 65-55, in the final.

“Ursuline is an excellent test, and we were able to wear them down in the second half, draw fouls and pull away,” Evangelista said. “We made timely outside shots and attacked the basket throughout the game.”

Albertus’ center Julia Scott scored a game-high 27 points against Panas.

“Albertus’ size proved too much to overcome,” Evangelista said. “Their length was a problem on offense and defense. They are an excellent team and definitely one of the favorites, along with Harrison and Ursuline, in Class AA.”

Nicholas led Panas with 23 points against Albertus. Tavarez and Hofmann each scored 12 points.

Panas will look for a return to the win column when it goes to Sleepy Hollow, Wednesday.

“We are very excited about our progress,” Evangelista said. “Cadence and Sofia have improved from last year’s amazing seasons.

“Katie Hofmann has become a scoring threat and is an all-around great player. Kiara Williams and Jill Cinquina have taken over their starting jobs and have done an excellent job.”

MAHOPAC closed out 2023 winning its 2nd annual holiday tournament.

The Wolf Pac, now 6-3 this season, dominated Nanuet by 30 points in a first-round game, then played a strong game defensively in a 41-35 win over Rye in the final.

“This was a great weekend for us,” Mahopac Coach Mairead Hynes said. “Offensively, we played really well and had a great shooting day against Nanuet.

“Rye was a very gritty win for us. We battled hard with a very talented team. We played great defense and were able to produce when we needed.”

All-tourney choice Adrianna Pranzo scored a game-high 18 points against Nanuet and tourney MVP Madysen Ford added 15 points. Caily Salon had a double-double against Rye with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Julianna Mangione and Fiona O’Boyle each netted nine points.

Mahopac gets Poughkeepsie, Wednesday, to open 2024.

In an unrelated note of importance, Mahopac Athletic Director Stephen Luciana was named Section 1’s top A.D. of the Year last week.

FOX LANE had an excellent showing in the Pelham Christmas Tournament, finishing second to the host.

The Foxes opened with a 63-45 win over Somers as Riley New scored a career-best 20 points. Cara Drapala added 15 points and Cora Moore finished with 11 points.

Pelham outscored Fox Lane by nine points in the fourth quarter to earn a 52-47 win in the title game.

“Somers is a similar team to us in that they’re very physical, athletic and defensively sound,” Fox Lane Coach Kris Matts said. “Luckily, our press was very effective and we shot the ball well. We also drove the ball effectively and got to the line a great deal.”

The trips to the free-throw line resulted in New and Drapala converting 14 of 16 foul shots.

Riley and Dylan New scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, against Pelham.

Fox Lane enters 2024 with a 3-3 record. The Foxes begin 2024, Friday, in league play against Port Chester.

Following an uncharacteristic four-game losing streak, OSSINING rebounded with decisive victories over Tuckahoe (70-49) and Mount Vernon (79-43). The Pride enter 2024 with a 3-4 record and resume play Wednesday, with a league game against Port Chester.

Zoey Jowers led a balanced scoring effort against Tuckahoe with 19 points. She was one of four Pride players in double figures. Saniya Bell added 16 points and eight rebounds, Claire Schnecker had 11 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and five steals and Nicole Perriott finished with 12 points and 13 boards.

Jowers and Bell scored 19 points apiece against Mount Vernon. Sophia Torrieri and Schnecker each had nine points and five assists.

SOMERS dropped its first-round game to Fox Lane, 63-45, in the Pelham Christmas Tournament.The Tuskers returned the next day and had an excellent defensive effort in a 42-30 win over Eastchester in the consolation game.

“Fox Lane’s full-court press really hurt us,” Somers Coach Kevin Mallon said. “It caused a lot of turnovers and easy baskets for them. The Eastchester game we were able to jump out to a big lead early on and in the second half we played great team defense to limit them offensively.”

Olivia Allegretti led Somers with 13 points in both games.

The Tuskers, 4-4 this season, will play John Jay-Cross River, Wednesday, out of holiday break.

WHITE PLAINS had its two-game winning streak snapped by Walt Whitman (Section 11), 61-45. The score was even at 34-34 through three quarters before Walt Whitman outscored White Plains, 27-11, in the fourth quarter.

“Walt Whitman took advantage with some sharp, deep shooting from Iris Hoffman and easy transition baskets by Kathleen O’Mara, their two main scorers,” White Plains’ coach Benj Carter said.

“We have to start playing much tougher, with a higher IQ for 32 minutes. We are getting teams’ absolute best. Although we are rebuilding this year, there are no excuses when it comes to playing harder and smarter than your opponents, no matter the outcome of a game. We keep making too many mistakes that teams are taking advantage of.”

Ineivi Plata led White Plains with 11 points and seven assists, Isabella Cummings added 10 points and five rebounds and Sequoia Layne had nine points and five rebounds.