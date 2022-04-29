Mahopac School District’s 2022 Art Hop to Come Alive

The Mahopac community will come alive with art on Wednesday, May 4 when the Mahopac School District’s 2022 Art Hop kicks off with an opening reception.

Featuring nearly 400 art works by students in elementary through high school, the opening reception will be held at three separate locations – Mahopac High School, the Putnam Arts Council and the Mahopac Library — all at the same time, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“This is our first time doing something on this scale,” said Kaitlin O’Brien, the art department chair. “We are excited to have our students’ art in three spots in the community. This is really pulling the whole art community together.”

Artwork by high school students will be on display at the new Baldwin Gallery at Mahopac High School (421 Baldwin Place). The Putnam Arts Council (521 Kennicut Hill Road) will showcase art made by sixth through 12th graders, and the Mahopac Library (668 Route 6) will display work created by students in kindergarten through fifth grades.

The high school’s Baldwin Gallery, which recently transformed the hallways of the high school art wing into a great display space, will only be open to the public during the May 4 opening reception. The exhibit will run at the Putnam Arts Council through May 12 and at the library through May 28. Check their websites for hours.

The art in the show was chosen by the district’s eight art teachers as among the best produced by their students. While showcasing the artwork, the Art Hop is also showing off Mahopac as a creative center.

“This helps highlight some of the different spots in the community where art flourishes,” said high school art teacher Sean Flanagan. “A lot of our students have taken classes at the Arts Council. Everyone uses the Mahopac Library, which has a great collection of art books, and the library regularly showcases our students’ art in its gallery.”