Mahopac Resident Named Grand Marshal of St. Patrick’s Day Parade

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mahopac resident Patrick O’Malley will be the Grand Marshal of the Northern-Westchester Putnam St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Mahopac on Sunday, March 12.

O’Malley, who has been a member of the Northern Westchester-Putnam St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee for many years and has served in many roles, currently as chairman, was given the honor during a Grand Marshal Installation Dinner in early February. His grandfather, John A. Culley, served as the first Parade Grand Marshal in 1977.

O’Malley enlisted and served in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer. He was assigned overseas to Korea, then returned stateside to serve at various posts throughout the United States. After his discharge from the military, he joined the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in 1985. He was initially hired as a Corrections Officer, rising through the ranks to become a Sergeant, a Lieutenant, and ultimately the head of the division with the rank of Captain (Warden). He retired from that position in 2017 after 32 years of service.

He is a member of the Knights of Columbus Our Lady of The Lakes Council #6318, the Emerald Association of Putnam County, and is a charter member and past president of The Fraternal Order of Police Stephen P. Driscoll Memorial Lodge #704. In the past, he served in numerous organizations, coaching CYO basketball at St. James and travel baseball for the Carmel Sports Association.

The parade will be held rain or shine.