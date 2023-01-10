Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Mahopac Mascot Change Would Also Require Changing Hamlet Name

Am I the only one who found it humorously bizarre that a significant amount of people object to the Mahopac School District’s use of an Indian as a mascot? Isn’t it the most appropriate name one could have for a place called Mahopac, which is an Indian word for “great lake?” If you object to the use of Indian names, then lobby to change the name of the hamlet itself.

Mark Jones
Putnam Valley

