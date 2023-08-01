Luisa Casasanta

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Luisa “Louise” Casasanta, 89, a longtime Pleasantville resident, passed away peacefully on July 29 surrounded by her family.

She was born in San Giovanni in Fiore, Italy and came to the U.S. in 1950.

Louise was married to her late husband, Tony, for 59 devoted years until his death in 2016.

She is survived by her loving children, Vincent (Sherrie) and Mary, and cherished grandchildren Reid, Steven, Nicole and Rachael.

Louise enjoyed spending time in her garden, playing bingo at the senior center, cooking for family and friends and traveling to Florida in the winter months. Her homes were always open to company and she would never let you leave with an empty stomach. Louise will forever be remembered as a sweet, selfless, loving mother and grandmother and a dear aunt, cousin, friend and neighbor to many.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville. A mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Aug, 4 at 10 a.m. at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville. Interment will follow at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Putnam Valley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association and St. Jude Children’s Hospital.