Longtime Officer Chris Franco Named Police Lieutenant in Mt. Pleasant

By Mike Gold

Mt. Pleasant Police Sgt. Chris Franco was promoted to lieutenant by a unanimous vote of four town board members at the May 27 meeting. (Councilwoman Danielle Zaino was not in attendance).

Franco began his Mt. Pleasant Police Department career in 2007 as a patrol officer. In 2017, he was promoted to patrol sergeant, becoming part of the department’s command staff. He has “distinguished himself as a leader throughout his career,” stated Police Chief Paul Oliva in a memorandum to the town board, which was read aloud by Councilwoman Laurie Rogers Smalley.

“In addition to his duties as a patrol sergeant, Sgt. Franco is in charge of the firearms unit, which is responsible for all department weapons and officer qualifications,” the police chief stated in his memo. “He supervises the commercial vehicle enforcement unit and maintenance of mobile computers.”

“Sgt. Franco is well-qualified and will be a great addition to the command staff of the department,” Oliva’s memo also said.

Lt. Sean Forde recently retired, and Oliva selected Franco to fill the vacancy in the department’s ranks.

“Chris is well deserving in this promotion. He’s always worked hard and given his all,” the chief said after Franco was sworn in.

Following the vote, Town Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi administered the oath of office.

“I’m especially honored to have voted on the resolution for Lt. Franco. Chris and I went to school together, and it really means a lot to me to see people I grew up with making big moves in town,” Councilman Mark Saracino said.

“He’s done a fantastic job, always above and beyond,” Oliva said in an interview with The Examiner.

“He’s been an excellent sergeant, an excellent officer,” Fulgenzi said in an interview.

“I went to Westlake High School with Chris,” said Town Board Councilman Mark Saracino, in an interview with The Examiner. “Two times a month we do a car seat installation program in Hawthorne. The officer will put it in for you and show you how to do it.”

Citing department policy, Franco said he was unable to provide comment directly.

Mt. Pleasant police conduct car seat installations at their Brady Avenue garage, off Stevens Avenue in Hawthorne, on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In 2011, Franco helped Saracino install a car seat for his infant son.

“It was cool, seeing someone I knew growing up, it was a touching moment,” Saracino said.

Franco’s wife and his two young children stood by him after he was sworn in. His large extended family was also in attendance.