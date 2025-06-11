Local Matters Westchester Podcast: Larry Beilenson on Affordable Housing, Looming HUD Cuts, Homelessness Crisis, More

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

This week on Local Matters Westchester, we spoke with Larry Beilenson, board co-chair of Westchester Residential Opportunities (WRO) and son of the late founder, Nick Beilenson.

Larry shared insights on WRO’s founding in 1968 to combat housing discrimination, what he describes as the desperate need for major federal investment to address the affordable housing crisis, and the growing homelessness problem in Westchester and across the United States.

He also discussed the danger of looming budget cuts to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

On a lighter note, you’ll hear Beilenson mention WRO’s upcoming fundraiser, happening tomorrow night (Thursday, June 12, 6 p.m.) at Tiki Beach, Rye Playland.

Thank you, as always, to our sponsor, Genesis/Saw Mill Club, for making these conversations possible.

🎧 Listen to the full episode right here.

Best,

Adam Stone, Publisher