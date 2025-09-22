Local Matters Westchester: Peter Chatzky on His Run for Congress

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

This week on Local Matters Westchester, we’re joined by Peter Chatzky — Briarcliff Manor’s deputy mayor, a longtime business executive, and a Democratic candidate in New York’s 17th Congressional District, where a crowded primary field has formed to challenge Republican incumbent Mike Lawler.

Chatzky reflects on lessons from decades in local government and shares his views on housing, gun violence, healthcare, bridging divides, Israel, and the influence of NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

He also offers his perspective on Lawler’s claims of being a political moderate and shares his take on his fellow Democrats, as the race for one of the nation’s most closely watched congressional seats takes shape.

We’ve invited Lawler and all of the Democratic candidates in this race for interviews on the show, and hope to interview each of them in the months ahead.

