Local Matters Westchester Named a ‘5 Must-Listen Podcast for Westchester Business Professionals’

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

It’s the day after Labor Day, school is back in session, and I, for one, am excited to settle into a fall routine as summer winds down. But before we turn the page, a quick shout-out to this year’s Robert Schork Memorial interns. They’ve done remarkable work—something you’ve seen since May—and it’s been incredibly rewarding to play even a small part in their journalistic growth.

And here’s some nice, unexpected news: I just learned earlier this afternoon that our podcast, Local Matters Westchester, was named one of the “5 Must-Listen Podcasts for Westchester Business Professionals” by Westchester Magazine’s 914INC. Read more.

I only found out because a colleague reached out, saying they’d heard about it—so this is also a chance to thank the magazine editors for the recognition while sharing the news with you.

“Expect a mix of straight reporting and a close look at elected officials’ actions while Local Matters demystifies public policy and looks in-depth at politics, housing, public health, and more,” the magazine item notes.

Speaking of the podcast, we have two episodes we’ll be publishing within the next week. By Friday you can hear Marcel Negret, director of land use at the Regional Plan Association, break down Westchester’s housing crisis, including the economic stakes and what residents and policymakers need to know.

By next week, we’ll share our conversation with Ed Baum and Lloyd Trufelman of The Recorder about the paper’s first year and why healthy communities rely on strong local journalism.

And on a post–Labor Day note, Ray Gallagher is keeping a close eye on local football for The Examiner. In his piece, Ex-Area Stacked with Dynamite Running Backs – 2025 Football Preview, Gallagher highlights standouts from across the area.

Happy (almost) fall!

Best,

Adam Stone, Publisher