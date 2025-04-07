Local Matters Podcast Debuting This Week – Hosts Stone, Wilbur, McGaffey Welcome Latimer as First Guest

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

A new civic affairs interview show podcast, Local Matters, is set to debut later this week, offering in-depth conversations on the issues shaping the region.

Hosted by Examiner Media Publisher Adam Stone, veteran journalist Martin Wilbur, and former PCTV Station Manager Shane McGaffey, the show will feature a wide range of influential guests, from elected officials and business leaders to artists, educators, and nonprofit advocates.

Former Westchester County Executive and current Democratic Congressman George Latimer will be the inaugural guest, with his interview scheduled for tomorrow, Apr. 9, and set to be released later this week. An interview request has also been extended to local Republican Congressman Mike Lawler, through his spokesperson.

What to Expect from Local Matters

Where to Listen: Episode links will be shared in the Examiner+ newsletter , on The Examiner News website , and on Examiner Media’s Facebook page. The show will also be available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode Length & Format: Each episode is expected to run roughly an hour and feature a mix of structured questions and free-flowing discussion , allowing for deep dives into timely issues.

Topics & Guest Range: The show will explore politics, the arts, business, public safety, education, area sports culture, community activism , and much more, ensuring a broad mix of perspectives and topics. Guests will range from local officials and civic leaders to small business owners, artists, and grassroots organizers .

Release Schedule: The producers will aim to release new episodes multiple times per month, keeping pace with evolving local news and developments.

Why Now? As the region faces key policy decisions, economic shifts, and cultural developments, Local Matters aims to fill a gap in long-form local journalism , offering a platform for thoughtful discussion beyond daily news headlines.

“With Local Matters, we’re creating a space for engaging, meaningful, and even unexpected conversations about the issues that impact our communities,” Stone stated. “Martin, Shane and I have a natural chemistry, and we’re excited to bring that energy to these discussions. We hope to break some news, spark insightful dialogue, and have some fun along the way.”

The podcast is launching with support from Genesis/Saw Mill Club, the initial anchor sponsor.

A separate and unrelated podcast series from Stone and other producers about the healthcare industry – titled Sick Care – is also slated to air its first episode this spring.

Wilbur, The Examiner’s award-winning founding editor, is now a freelance journalist, contributing to The Recorder newspaper, Inside Press magazines, and others.

McGaffey is a longtime media professional with experience in film, editing, and local broadcasting who also served on the Pleasantville Board of Education for a dozen years, including terms as president and vice president.

Stone is a longtime local publisher and journalist recognized with honors for his investigative reporting.