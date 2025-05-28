Local Matters: Noam Bramson Talks Sustainable Westchester on the Pod

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

This week on Local Matters Westchester, we spoke with Noam Bramson, executive director of Sustainable Westchester (and former longtime mayor of New Rochelle), to talk about what the organization is doing locally to address climate challenges.

We asked Bramson about Sustainable Westchester’s clean energy efforts, the debate over automatic opt-in policies, concerns around battery storage, the impact of national energy policy, the organization’s goals for the future, whether he plans to run for elected office in the future, and more.

Plus, we discussed how he stays optimistic—on most days—even when the challenges feel overwhelming.

Listen now right HERE.

Best,

Adam Stone, publisher

P.S. Thanks (as always) to Genesis/Saw Mill Club for sponsoring our podcast conversations!