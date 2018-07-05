Local Gun Owners Rally In Fear of Losing their Rights

By Anna Young

A large group of gun rights advocates assembled in the blistering heat Saturday afternoon outside Carmel’s Historic Courthouse to push back against efforts to create stricter gun control laws that they believe would hinder their constitutional right to bear arms.

With the demonstration attracting roughly 70 people carrying signs reading “Firearms protect children,” and “Making good people helpless doesn’t make bad people harmless,” residents stressed the essential need to remain protected and armed from those who could pose a threat.

“I’m not for people buying guns and going out and shooting people. I’m for people buying guns to keep just in case they need to protect their families,” said a Putnam Valley resident who wished to remain anonymous in fear of her neighbors retaliating. “As long as the bad people have guns, the good people need to protect themselves too. Our Second Amendment protects us and gives us the ability to protect our family.”