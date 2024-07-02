Local Drug Education and Prevention Should Be Supported

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Jody Boulay

It seems as if every community, big or small, has been impacted by the problems associated with substance use and drug overdose. Within these communities, these problems extend into the family unit, with people becoming addicted and dying because of drugs.

However, community drug education and prevention programs can be a first line of defense. There is hope for the younger generations as they have more access to prevention and education resources to help them make informed decisions. In addition, more information is available for parents to equip them with the tools to help their kids understand the dangers and risks associated with drugs and alcohol.

In New York State, the Office of Addiction Services and Supports offers numerous resources, including prevention, treatment, recovery and regional support.

Most importantly, amid the growing opioid epidemic, opioid overdose prevention is always at the forefront, with Narcan training being offered by the county.

Unfortunately, across New York State, overdose deaths involving any opioid increased more than 360 percent between 2010 and 2021, according to the state Department of Health.

Drug abuse statistics also show that there are more than 3,600 overdose deaths per year within the state. Over the last three years, overdose deaths increased at an annual rate of 0.52 percent. However, compared to the national average, this is 12.08 percent lower.

Prevention and education information is valuable and lifesaving and helps people get treatment. This can be especially important for anyone walking that line during Fourth of July celebrations. Binge drinking around Independence Day is typical, and it is known as one of the heaviest drinking holidays of the year. In social settings, it becomes easy to consume too much alcohol and make poor decisions.

Parents play an essential role when providing drug education. They can take the initiative to create an inclusive and supportive environment with their children. This can equip them with the tools they need to make knowledgeable decisions surrounding alcohol and drug use.

Teens and adults use drugs and alcohol for different reasons. Much of their use is linked to peer pressure, whether from peers in a social setting, or in the case of someone they look up to who they see drinking or using drugs.

Stress is also a common factor, and alcohol or drugs seem like an easy escape from the problems of life.

Additionally, environment and family history are contributing factors. Children, for example, who grow up in households with heavy drinking and recreational drug use are more likely to experiment with drugs.

Any parents wondering what to do should consider starting the conversation about alcohol and drug use early. It is also essential to be calm, loving and supportive. Seek out specialized resources, such as those offered by county or nonprofit organizations providing prevention and education.

Additionally, parents want to focus on making it safe for their children to tell them anything and never end the conversation, keeping it going regardless of age.

Local drug education resources are here to help with the goal of helping people of all ages make knowledgeable decisions about drugs and alcohol.

Jody Boulay is a mother of two with a passion for helping others. She currently works as a community outreach coordinator for DRS to help spread awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.