Local Congressmen Stress Practical Problem Solving at Biz Council Speaker Series

By Ava McGinty

At a time of deep political division in Washington and across the country, local Reps. George Latimer (D-16) and Mike Lawler (R-17) highlighted the importance of bipartisanship and problem-solving at the Business Council of Westchester’s (BCW) KeyBank Speaker Series on Monday, May 12.

Throughout the discussion, held at Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill Mansion, both congressmen stressed the importance of collaboration to address their districts’ challenges.

“We will not save the country by being partisan,” Latimer remarked, warning against rigid ideological thinking. “American decisions need to be made, not Democratic or Republican ones.”

There was no question-and-answer session opportunity for reporters.

But both congressmen also provided insights into developments in D.C., and how federal policy impacts constituents and local businesses. Topics included national spending, immigration, education, energy and taxes.

Lawler addressed federal and local issues, including the state and local tax (SALT) deduction, which was capped at $10,000 by the 2017 tax reform passed under President Donald Trump. The cap has remained controversial, especially in high-tax states like New York.

The Rockland Republican has prioritized raising the SALT cap and highlighted his continued work with Trump, who supports his push to increase the deduction for individual filers while maintaining current business deductions.

Latimer, Westchester’s former Democratic county executive, did not mention SALT in his remarks, but in a Facebook post on Monday, he urged House Republicans to oppose any proposal that includes a $30,000 cap on the deduction.

Shifting focus to trade policy, Latimer remarked, “I was taught that tariffs were an economic tool, not a political tool.” Lawler agreed, criticizing the implementation of recent tariffs as poorly executed. Latimer also expressed concerns that tariffs could harm relationships with allied countries, potentially pushing them toward neutrality.

On other legislative issues, Lawler said he is pushing back against proposed Medicaid cuts, noting that negotiations are still ongoing and “nothing is final until it is final.”

Toward the end of the discussion, Lawler said that during high-stress moments as a politician, he opts to “move past the moment” before making any decisions.

He emphasized staying engaged with his district to address constituents’ concerns but added, “I will not allow my staff to be abused verbally or physically,” referencing his Somers Town Hall meeting earlier this month where a constituent was removed by New York State troopers following verbal disruptions.

The event began with remarks from BCW President and CEO Dr. Marsha Gordon. Each congressman delivered a 10-minute address to the 200 attendees, followed by a moderated discussion.

Gordon commended the congressmen for their bipartisan cooperation, saying their ability to “agree to disagree and work together” sets Westchester apart from other regions.

Whether it is immigration, taxation, business growth, or foreign relations, she said it’s vital to work across the aisle.

“This is so important,” Gordon observed. “This event, I think it’s a historic event, especially given the past, because it shows that this bipartisan working together is feasible for our country today. We all need to know that.”