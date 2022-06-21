Levenberg Has the Most to Offer 95th Assembly District Residents

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

There are just a few benefits to offset the challenges of aging – grandchildren certainly – but also more leisure time to reflect on the current political scene.

Another is having the opportunity to volunteer for various candidates or institutions that reflect your values and support your vision of community – inclusive, diverse, tolerant, protective of everyone’s rights, respectful, caring of the environment and supportive of sensible legislation to protect our children.

As an engaged member of both CD17 Indivisible and CCoHope Indivisible chapters and someone who has been both a homeowner and family provider in Croton-on-Hudson for 45 years and an apartment dweller in Peekskill for the last four years, I have worked with and am well acquainted with all of the current candidates now running for Assembly in the 95th District.

While respecting their sincerity, passion, talents and values, my personal choice to succeed the retiring legend, Sandy Galef, would echo Sandy’s own endorsement and that of Peekskill Mayor McKenzie’s – Dana Levenberg. She is the complete package with the personality, caring commitment, intelligence and experience to best represent us.

That said, I hope you can join me in coming out to vote for Dana in the Democratic primary on June 28 or during early voting now through June 26.

Jay Forbes

Peekskill