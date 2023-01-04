Levenberg Grateful for Seven Years as Ossining Town Supervisor

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Former Ossining Town Supervisor Dana Levenberg was sworn-in Sunday as the new State Assemblywoman in the 95th District by her predecessor, Sandy Galef, on what was “Sandy Galef Day in the Town of Ossining.”

That declaration was made Dec. 27 by the Ossining Town Board during Levenberg’s final meeting as supervisor, where she was praised by her colleagues and rattled off a long list of accomplishments she was proud of her during seven-year administration.

“We’ve done a lot. It’s been a wonderful run,” Levenberg said. “It’s bittersweet that this is my last Town Board meeting. I’m grateful for the partnership of the Town Board members and all the incredible staff. Thank you for the honor and the pleasure of serving as supervisor.”

Levenberg spoke about “building a healthy community:” environmentally, economically, physically and mentally.

She touted making Ossining one of the founding municipalities in Sustainable Westchester’s 100% Green Community Choice Aggregation program; adopting a Complete Streets policy; achieving Clean Energy Community status; establishing an Equity Task Force; passing solar, battery storage and pollinators protection legislation; and completing many parks improvements.

Levenberg’s successor, Elizabeth Feldman, thanked her for her leadership, saying, “You’re a visionary on many fronts. You’ve been an inspiration.”

Councilman Grey Meyer added, “I think you did a great job and we’ll miss you. You won’t be far and we’ll find you.”

The Town Board also recognized Galef for her 30 years in the Assembly and 13 years as a Westchester County legislator.

While accepting some parting gifts, Galef, a former teacher, presented Levenberg with a few books, including one chronicling the history of Albany.