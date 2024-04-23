Letter Writers’ Criticism of Trump Fails to Grasp Reality

Regarding Emil D’Onofrio’s letter “Those Who Claim U.S has Open Border is Parroting Misinformation,” (April 9-15) Mr. D’Onofrio asserts that “We do NOT have open borders.” Really? If that were the case, then how is it that more than seven million illegal migrants were able to cross the border and settle in this country since the beginning of 2021?

How is that military-age men from China are crossing this border at will with very little or no interference from border officials? How is it that the Mexican, Colombian and drug cartels from elsewhere in Latin America have been expanding into this country and are more profitable than they ever have been? How is it that the Venezuelan criminal gang, Tren de Aragua, was able to expand in major cities throughout this country in the last three years? And how is it that Laken Riley was murdered if that were the case?

He asserts that saying the U.S. has an open border “is a slap in the face” to the hardworking men and women who are employed to guard the border. No, what’s a slap in their faces is the total dereliction of duty from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and President Biden for failing to enforce the law and securing the border. What Mr. D’Onofrio claims has absolutely no resemblance to reality.

Bonnie Smith’s letter, “Trump’s Demonization of Others Straight Out of the Authoritarian Playbook,” in the same issue asks “If elected, will Donald Trump manipulate democracy and the rule of law to strengthen his power? Will he explicitly use the justice system to take revenge on his enemies?”

Well, President Biden has been doing that by weaponizing the Justice Department in conjunction with Attorney General Merrick Garland to go after Trump and other political opponents. Indeed, the blatant election interference against Trump is worthy of a banana republic despot or tin pot dictator.

I’m reminded of a quote from Saul Alinsky in “Rules for Radicals” – “Accuse your opponents of what you are doing to create confusion and inculcate voters against evidence of your own guilt.” Ms. Smith might do well to read that playbook.

Finally, at the end of her letter she says, “Never forget January 6th!” To which I reply: Never forget Ashli Babbitt, the one true fatality at that event at the Capitol. Justice still eludes her.

Bruce Kelly

Mahopac