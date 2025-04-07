Let Freedom Ring: A Passover Message

By Rabbi Yehuda Heber, Chabad of Yorktown

The eight day Jewish holiday of Passover is celebrated in the early spring, from the 15th through the 22nd of the Hebrew month of Nissan. This year, those dates coincide with April 12 – 20, 2025.

Passover commemorates the emancipation of the Israelites from slavery in Ancient Egypt. The holiday is observed by avoiding leaven, and highlighted by the Seder meals that include four cups of wine, eating matzah and bitter herbs, and retelling the story of the Exodus.

This year, the first seder takes place on the eve of Saturday, April 12. The second seder takes place on Sunday, April 13, after nightfall. That makes 2025 unique in the sense that there are three days in a row of Shabbat/holiday.

Passover is a celebration of liberation. Beyond its historical significance, the story of Passover also holds deep and timeless lessons about what it truly means to be free. Freedom is not just a physical state—it is a mindset, a way of being, and a choice we must make in every aspect of our lives.

We can be outwardly free yet remain trapped by our own fears, doubts, and limitations. Freedom means choosing to rise above these internal barriers and embracing a mindset that is rooted in faith, confidence, and self-worth.

Many of us live with anxieties, self-doubt, and a sense of being stuck—whether in our careers, relationships, or personal struggles. The lesson of Passover teaches us to free ourselves from what holds us back. True freedom means breaking the mental chains that keep us from reaching our potential. It requires faith, courage, and the belief that we are capable of growth and transformation.

The world constantly tells us who we should be, how we should act, and what we should value. The story of Passover reminds us that we must remain true to our core beliefs, regardless of external pressures. The Israelites were enslaved in a society that dictated their worth and identity, but through their liberation, they became a nation with a unique mission and purpose. In our own lives too, freedom means standing firm in our values, even when they go against popular opinion. It means living authentically, with integrity, and without fear of judgment.

Often, we hesitate to take risks or pursue our dreams. Experiencing the energy of Passover nowadays is about letting go of our inhibitions and having the courage to embrace our divine potential. It is about taking the leap, trusting the process, and believing that we are meant for something greater. G-d created each person with the ability to make a difference and affect positivity for the people around them.

As we gather this Passover, reflecting on the meaning of freedom, our hearts are with those who are still in captivity. We pray for the safe return of the hostages still held in Gaza. May they be reunited with their loved ones swiftly and unharmed. May the land of Israel and all of humanity be blessed with peace, security, and the ability to live freely, without fear.

