Legislators to Expend Funds for Fireworks Show Security

The 4th of July fireworks show will go on in the Town of Southeast this year after the Putnam County Legislature seemed keen on expending the money to cover security costs.

During a protective services committee meeting last Thursday, legislators were receptive to Sheriff Robert Langley’s request for about $10,000 to be allotted in overtime costs for the sheriff’s office to work the event scheduled to take place on July 1. In previous years, lawmakers were more hesitant to approve the money because of high costs that reached $14,000 or more under former sheriff Don Smith.

Langley said the lower cost projections is the result of relying on more volunteer agencies to help with directing traffic and other crowd control measures. The plan is to also use fewer deputies and not have those deputies at the location of the fireworks for as many hours.