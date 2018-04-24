Legislators to Expend Funds for Fireworks Show Security

The 4th of July fireworks show will go on in the Town of Southeast this year after the Putnam County Legislature seemed keen on expending the money to cover security costs.
During a protective services committee meeting last Thursday, legislators were receptive to Sheriff Robert Langley’s request for about $10,000 to be allotted in overtime costs for the sheriff’s office to work the event scheduled to take place on July 1. In previous years, lawmakers were more hesitant to approve the money because of high costs that reached $14,000 or more under former sheriff Don Smith.
Langley said the lower cost projections is the result of relying on more volunteer agencies to help with directing traffic and other crowd control measures. The plan is to also use fewer deputies and not have those deputies at the location of the fireworks for as many hours.
Langley said the Putnam County Firemen’s Association fire police and Brewster fire police would have a more active role in handling the large number of people that attend the fireworks show. A drone will also likely be used to survey the crowd to ensure there are no problems, Langley said. The use of a drone would a first in the county’s history.
Last year, close to 30 law enforcement officers manned the location of the fireworks, but this year it is anticipated about 15 officers will be present. Legislators in past years under former sheriff Smith thought the number of the officers on hand and the number of hours they were there were excessive. Langley said by not using volunteers in the past, it’s created an animosity and the volunteers’ training is not being used to the fullest extent.
“I think it’s great opportunity to have the agencies work together,” Legislator Carl Albano said.
Langley said past approaches to securing the event were “abusive” to the taxpaying community. He said he wants the event to be more family friendly and less intimidating.
County lawmakers, all Republicans, commended Langley, a Democrat, for the new approach he’s taking toward the fireworks event.
“I think it’s a great event and I appreciate what you’ve done to cut the costs,” Legislature Chairman Joe Castellano said. “I think it’s a great event, not just for the community, but the sheriff ’s department mingling with the community in a good, safe environment, positive environment.”