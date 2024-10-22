Leaf Peeping and Wine Sipping in the Hudson Valley

Yes, it’s October, and this is the season our thoughts gravitate to Northeastern ski slopes and holiday travel to the homes of family and friends.

I encourage you to take advantage of these remaining days of mild temperatures and still-changing foliage to embark on a weekend drive up the Taconic Parkway or the New York State Thruway to enjoy a day at one of our local wineries, taking in the beauty and bounty of the Hudson Valley.

Approximately an hour from northern Westchester is where the rolling hills of New York meet the lush vineyards typically encountered in California’s Napa Valley. There are several prominent wineries in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties that will sate your appetite for an escape from life’s everyday travails, with a relaxing and rewarding experience on a personalized level. At these wineries you can inhale the scents of wet and colorful leaves as well as the musty odor of fermenting grapes. The staffs are professional and are ready to assist you in discovering the exceptional wines produced right in our backyard.

I recommend these wineries for a leisurely Saturday or Sunday afternoon drive, beginning with a quick stop at your favorite gourmet deli for picnic provisions. A few of my favorite wineries: Millbrook Vineyards & Winery in Millbrook, Fjord Vineyards in Milton, Benmarl Winery in Marlboro, Milea Estate in Staatsburg (which recently acquired the legendary Clinton Vineyards) and Whitecliff Vineyard & Winery in Gardiner.

While there are excellent representations of familiar grape varieties, such as Chardonnay and Cabernet Franc, the local hybrids can be the stars. Varieties such as Seyval Blanc, Baco Noir, Traminette, Marquette and Chambourcin produce unique aroma and taste profiles that are popular in tasting rooms across the region.

Here’s a taste of three of these fine wineries.

Millbrook Winery, off the Millbrook exit of the Taconic, offers an area with several picnic tables in the midst of maturing grapevines and a small pond. Purchase a bottle of the signature Cabernet Franc or Tocai Friulano wines at the retail shop and you’ll be transported to an idyllic day deep in Napa Valley. The Cabernet Franc is reflective of the climate and geography of the area: ripe, redolent with red fruits and a lush finish. The Tocai has a fresh, almost tropical fragrance that is a perfect white wine for quaffing on a sun-filled autumn day on the hillsides of the winery.

Benmarl Winery is where grapes have been grown since the 1700s on this 37-acre estate. Relax in the European-style courtyard and view the sweeping vistas from the mountaintop location. Popular wines include the Baco Noir and the Seyval Blanc. The Baco Noir is a medium-bodied red wine and has a spicy feel with a pleasing finish. The Seyval Blanc is a crisp white with flavors of green apple and lemon zest.

Fjord Vineyards, founded in 2013 by Matthew Spaccarelli and Casey Erdmann, has established a reputation as a sustainable winery in a unique microclimate similar to a European fjord. (Yes, there are fjords along and adjacent to the Hudson Valley.) The couple’s offerings include a groundbreaking focus on adopting and adapting several international varieties.

The Cabernet Franc, a staple in French wines, is a perennial award winner, with red fruit overtones, coupled with herbaceous and green pepper aromas plus an undertone of silky tannins. The Albarino, a staple in Northwest Spain’s wines, (one of only a handful available in the United States) is highly aromatic with citrus notes and a lighter flavor with palate-pleasing acidity and minerality. A new favorite of mine, which exemplifies Matthew’s creativity and boldness, is Double Fall Line, a blend of Cabernet Franc, Merlot and (the rarely-grown-in-the-U.S.A.) Austrian grape Blaufränkisch

This enterprising young couple frequently offers their fare at the Pleasantville Farmers Market. Keep an eye on their social media for special events at the winery, featuring oysters, lobster rolls and pizza.

We are blessed in Westchester to be ideally located to enjoy the bounty of the Hudson Valley. A late-season trip to local wineries is an intoxicating adventure to appreciate the wonders of nature at her best.