Lawler’s Votes Betrays Claims of Support for Common-Sense Gun Laws

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Once again, we find after the horrific mass murder in Jacksonville on Aug. 26 that the shooter purchased the weapons legally. We are reminded that we have to chip away at this epidemic of gun violence in our country with an array of gun safety reforms.

Congressman Lawler, who says he is for common-sense gun legislation, voted in June for H.J. Res. 44, which would loosen a specific gun regulation on pistol braces, an accessory often paired with AR-style firearms. His vote is absolutely unacceptable and is an example that he voices one position, but his vote betrays that position.

Wendy Holtzman

Peekskill