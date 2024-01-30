Lawler’s Support of Measure to Sanction Iranian Oil is Desperately Needed

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

I’d like to thank Congressman Mike Lawler for his work to pass the SHIP Act, a critical piece of bipartisan legislation designed to sanction Iran’s illicit oil trade, whose proceeds are used to fund terrorist proxies across the Middle East.

Iran’s backing of the Houthis, including their work in supplying advanced anti-ship weaponry, poses a significant threat to the global supply chain and economy. The SHIP Act is an essential step in curbing Iran’s destabilizing influence. By targeting entities involved with Iranian petroleum products, a major source of funding for Iran’s militant activities, we can help reduce the impact that the Houthis, Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed groups have on regional peace and the global economy.

It is my sincere hope that Senator Schumer will take up this critical piece of legislation in the Senate and that President Biden will sign it into law. We cannot allow Iranian-backed proxies to wage war on our ally, Israel, and undermine international maritime trade that drives the world economy. I would hope President Biden and Senator Schumer can understand that and support efforts to put a stop to Iran’s proxies.

Patricia Wienecke

Mahopac