Lawler’s Support of Bill Last Week Exposes His True MAGA Leanings

Republican Rep. Mike Lawler claims to be moderate and bipartisan, but in Congress he often votes with right-wing Republicans.

The National Defense Authorization Act narrowly passed the House last week by a 219-210 vote. Mr. Lawler voted for the bill with several amendments his party’s right wing forced Speaker McCarthy to include.

Among these are provisions that would direct the Pentagon to reject President Biden’s climate change executive orders; disallow travel allowance for abortion care; dismantle the Defense Department’s inclusion, diversity and equity training; and block military schools from acknowledging racism in the history of the United States.

Mr. Lawler tells constituents about the bill’s proposed five percent raise for military personnel, but makes no mention of these harmful amendments.

Though the House-Senate conference will most certainly eliminate them, let’s remember that Mr. Lawler endorsed these MAGA measures when House elections come up in November 2024.

Laura Rice

Ossining