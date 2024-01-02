Lawler’s Silence on Trump’s Comments About Immigrants, Rivals is Chilling

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Congressman Mike Lawler says he is a staunch supporter and defender of Israel. He has spoken out against antisemitism and introduced a bill to deal with antisemitism on college campuses.

In early December, House Speaker Mike Johnson headlined a fundraiser for Mike Lawler in Bronxville. The two legislators found the time to meet with a number of representatives of the Orthodox Jewish community, during which Speaker Johnson declared that the Jewish community “has no better ally” in Washington than Mr. Lawler.

A week or so later, Donald Trump, the leading 2024 Republican nominee for President of the United States and titular leader of Mike Lawler’s party, made a series of chilling remarks in which he repeatedly invoked the words and spirit of Adolf Hitler. He referred to his political enemies as “vermin” and ranted about immigrants “poisoning the blood” of America.

This is the exact phraseology that Hitler used to justify the systematic murder of six million Jews. And Mike Lawler’s response? Silence.

Celeste Theis

Croton-on-Hudson