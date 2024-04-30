Lawler’s Proposal to Stop Antisemitism on College Campuses is Much Needed

The outrageous protests at Columbia, Harvard and other premiere American universities have each of us wondering where our elected leaders are on this issue and what they plan to do to restore civility and common sense to our campuses.

These students will be turning out to vote for the 2024 election, and it’s up to the rest of us to make sure we’re not being drowned out amidst the rampant hate, antisemitism and utter disregard for common decency. Leaders at these universities stood idly by for years as radicalism pervaded our higher education system, and now we see the fruits of their failures.

At least one of the candidates on the ballot has promised real solutions. Congressman Mike Lawler has proposed the Antisemitism Awareness Act and the Stop Antisemitism on College Campuses Act, both of which would hold universities accountable for their inaction on the discriminatory rhetoric plaguing our campuses. He also proposed and successfully passed an amendment to ensure colleges that tolerate discrimination do not benefit from taxpayer dollars.

Lawler’s opponent, former congressman Mondaire Jones, has refused to say whether he’d support any of these proposals, and only briefly spoke about the rampant antisemitism on campuses when pressed by reporters. His tepid response was outweighed by the endorsements he’s given and received from far-left members of Congress who have refused to condemn, and in some cases outright encouraged, the radical antisemitism on college campuses. Congressman Lawler’s position is a strong contrast; there’s no question on where he stands.

This November, we should look to steadfast leaders like Lawler for real solutions to the urgent issues of our time.

Dr. Elizabeth Almeyda

North Salem