Lawler’s Indignation at Santos is Absent When it Comes to Trump

Congressman Mike Lawler recently stood on the floor of the House and self-righteously pontificated about how egregious George Santos’ behavior has been, and consequently deserved to be removed from public office immediately.

Among other things, Lawler sited Santos’ false claim that his grandparents fled the Nazi-perpetrated Holocaust. Lawler said on the House floor, “Santos used tragic events in history to try and propel himself to public office.” Lawler was apparently outraged, and rightly so! Certainly, an outrageous statement on the part of Santos, made to garner sympathy and votes.

Donald Trump has made similar sick, false and outrageous claims. Recorded on live television more than once, Trump stated that he “lost hundreds (and many many) friends on 9/11.” Ask Trump to name just three of his friends who died on 9/11? He can’t name just one!

For the record, Trump NEVER attended even one funeral of the thousands who died on 9/11. Trump callously used 9/11 to garner sympathy, enhance his campaign and capture votes. A sick lie on the part of Trump, consistent with this sociopath’s malignant narcissism. Trump’s illness is laid bare by his habitual lies, but playing the many-friends-who-died-on-9/11 card is truly demented, though typical for Trump. To quote Lawler again, “(he) used tragic events in history to try and propel himself to public office.”

Given Lawler’s outrageous indignation at Santos you would think he would be just as quick to condemn Trump’s lies. But no, not a peep from Lawler on Trump. In fact, Lawler voted for Trump twice – after Trump’s 9/11 lies, knowing full well that they were callous and repugnant and especially repulsive to New Yorkers.

So why is this the case? I believe it is because Lawler is not afraid of Santos but is afraid of Trump. He doesn’t really mean what he says about Santos because if he did, he would have to be consistent in condemning Trump. But Lawler doesn’t. Because he has no spine. Lawler disgraces himself. Lawler is a Trump facilitator.

Nicholas Kuvach

Putnam Valley