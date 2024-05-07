Lawler’s Advocacy for Minimal Gun Regulations Isn’t Strong Enough

As a resident of Putnam County and a concerned citizen of the United States, I feel compelled to address the position of Mike Lawler regarding gun control. While I respectfully appreciate Lawler’s service as an elected official, we cannot ignore the concerning implications of his stance on this critical issue.

Lawler’s position, advocating for minimal regulation and opposing common-sense gun control measures, is deeply troubling to us as members of a community that values safety and security for all. Mr. Lawler voted against the requirement of a license for semiautomatic firearms. He voted against holding gun manufacturers responsible by voting no to allow states to sue gun manufacturers for damages caused by guns.

In an era plagued by gun violence and mass shootings, it is imperative that our elected officials prioritize the safety and well-being of their constituents over political ideologies. In a society built upon capitalist values holding the consequences, monetary repercussions are critical to enact change, especially after a mass casualty incident.

I believe that responsible gun ownership is possible. People can coexist with sensible regulations that help prevent tragedies and save lives with guns just as people do with owning cars. Measures such as universal background checks, closing loopholes in gun sales and implementing red flag laws are widely supported by the majority of Americans, regardless of political affiliation. By standing against some common-sense measures, Lawler is out of touch with the values and priorities of Putnam County residents.

Sarah Kaplan

Putnam Valley