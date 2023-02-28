Lawler Should Support a Clean Bill to Raise the Debt Ceiling

Last week, our congressman Rep. Mike Lawler, held mobile office hours in Yorktown. I was with a small group who met with Mr. Lawler’s very attentive chief of staff. We talked about a variety of issues of concern to us, the most immediate being raising the debt ceiling. Raising the debt ceiling means that the U.S. will make good on the obligations the federal government has already incurred. This is not about crafting a budget. This is about paying the bills. Failing to do so would be devastating not just for the U.S. economy, but the world economy.

At this meeting, we learned three things:

Congressman Lawler agrees that the debt ceiling must be raised; failure to do so would be grossly irresponsible with far-reaching consequences. He will not vote for a “clean” bill to raise the debt ceiling. Certain conditions must be met first. He cannot say what those conditions would be. What does he think should be cut?

The debt ceiling was raised three times during the Trump administration without drama or political games. This only seems to be a problem when there is a Democrat in the White House.

The time to haggle about federal expenditures is during the budget negotiations, not now. Please tell Congressman Lawler to stop playing games and pass a clean debt ceiling bill by calling 202-225-6506.

Celeste Theis

Croton-on-Hudson